BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Alex Krainer: Driving Forces of Perpetual Wars
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2342 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • 06/13/2023

In this interview with The New American, Alex Krainer delves deep into the imperialistic nature of perpetual wars instigated by the United States and other Western countries. The case of the war in Ukraine is just another example of how empires destabilize regions to assert their control. Alex provides a well-researched historic, geopolitical and military perspective on the complex situation.


Please follow Alex on Twitter and Substack.

(https://twitter.com/NakedHedgie) (https://alexkrainer.substack.com)


The conversation took place at the Better Way Conference in Bath, U.K. organized by the World Council for Health on June 2-4. (https://worldcouncilforhealth.org/)


Virtual tickets are still available at https://betterwayconference.org/#bwc-23-tickets


 For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com


Keywords
russiaukrainemilitary industrial compleximperialismperpetual war
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy