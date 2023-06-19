Tom Renz | It's Time to Fight Back Against Our Banana Republic!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The corruption is everywhere. From the #Trump #indictment, to #vaccines causing autism, to #COVID vaccines killing everyone, to #Biden bribes, the #FBI, attacks on our food and energy supply, child genital mutilation & pedophilia in our schools, election fraud and more, our nation is under attack. We need more from our Republican leadership than protest votes on gas stoves and hearings on corruption we already know about. We the people are waking up to the fact that even many of our supposed “freedom caucus” leaders are spending too much time talking and not enough time taking action. #Courage #Corruption #Freedom #ElectionFraud #BananaRepublic #TheTomRenzShow #RenzRants #Lawfare
