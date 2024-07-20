Trumpamania in America As Global IT Outage Wreaks Havok-NOW THE END BEGINS-JULY 19 2024

Anywhere you look, and everywhere you look, the relentless forward-moving tide of end times events continue to play out before our eyes, and deception is as thick as pea soup swirling in a bowl. Over in Europe, Emmanuel Macron has (again) done the impossible, securing an amazing victory last night. But as incredible as that is, that is dwarfed by events playing out in America right now. Habakkuk has had it right all along, are you believing what you’re being told, or do you believe the Book? On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, we showed you on our Podcast last Monday how Thomas Matthew Crooks did not shoot Donald Trump, we told you there was a second shooter hidden somewhere in the mix. What is everyone talking about today? About the second shooter on the water tower. Last night at the RNC, an unbelievable display of end times events was presented to us, the miraculous resurrection of the anointed one of God, Donald Trump. There is no Republican Party, it has ceased to exist, and it’s been replaced by the personality of a single man who is ‘here on a mission from God’. If you know history, can you tell me the last time that happened? Go look it up, ein Befehl ist ein Befehl. Around the world, the largest IT outage in human history has occurred, plunging much of the world into technological darkness. Today’s Podcast is not recommended for the “Sunday Christian” or the faint of heart. Today we run everything you’re now seeing through the filter of your King James Bible, and you may not like what The Book has to say about it. The fight has come to us.