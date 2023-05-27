Paul Godfrey - Mixing Fuel - Sermon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Paul Godfrey
May 26, 2023
When you mix fuel in a vehicle, it can do anything from blowing it to pieces or making it run horribly, and everything in between. But what happens when you mix selfishness with Christianity? SDA Sermon - Paul Godfrey
www.godslastwarning.com
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_QfnpQXIuR8