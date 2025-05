Tails O' Prettiest (T.O.P.) - Understanding the Covid Scam

AIDS IS NOTORIOUS FOR ESCAPE MUTATION.

APPARENTLY THE SAME PEOPLE BEHIND HANDLING THE AIDS EPIDEMIC HOSTED THE COVID PLANDEMIC.

THE COVID PLAN WAS TO USE AN INAPPROPRIATE (WEAK - INEFFECTIVE) VACCINE, FOCUSED ON ONLY A SINGLE ANTIGEN. DIRECTING THE HOST TO TARGET ONLY THE SPIKE, RATHER THAN THE ENTIRE SET OF VIRAL PROTEINS, WOULD PROMOTE ESCAPE MUTATIONS IN THE VIRUS.

THIS, ALONG WITH THE FEAR PROPAGANDA OF THE MEDIA, WOULD CREATE A CYCLE OF ESCAPE MUTATIONS, FOLLOWED BY FRAUDULENT VACCINE TREATMENTS, WHICH WOULD KEEP THE VIRUS ONE STEP AHEAD OF THE HUMAN IMMUNE SYSTEM.



SUCH AN ENDLESS EXPENDITURE OF THE HEALTHCARE RESOURCES WHICH ULTIMATELY ONLY CULTIVATES MORE ILLNESS, IS THE PHARMA MODEL BEING FULLY APPLIED IN MICROBIOLOGY.



MOST PEOPLE WHO ARE DOGMATIC AND OR AUTHORITARIAN, WOULD EASILY FALL FOR IT, AND DID.