St. Joan of Arc - Living Divine Mercy (EWTN) Ep. 142 with Fr. Chris Alar, MIC

Fr. Chris Alar, Living Divine Mercy TV Show (EWTN)





May 30, 2024





There may be no medieval figure whose life is better documented than that of St. Joan of Arc, whose feast day we celebrate on May 30. Father Chris Alar, MIC, reveals how God worked through a mere teenager, a real battlefield commander, to change the tide of history – and how she courageously accepted martyrdom rather than compromise her faith. Then hear the inspiring story of Project CURE, working tirelessly in Ukraine to bring vital supplies and medical assistance to those in need.





Watch Fr. Chris Alar, MIC, and the Marian Fathers and Brothers from the National Shrine of The Divine Mercy on our weekly show, "Living Divine Mercy," airing on EWTN every Wednesday at 6:30 pm EST, with an encore presentation on Mondays at 9:00 am EST. Through teaching segments, Bible and St. Faustina Diary excerpts, as well as real-life examples of people who are living Divine Mercy in their lives, you will learn why Jesus said Divine Mercy is mankind's last hope of salvation!





