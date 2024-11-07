UNRIGHTEOUS, FORNICATION, WICKED, COVET, MALICE, ENVY, MURDER, DEBATE, DECEIT, MALIGN, WHISPER, BACKBITE, HATE, GOD, PROUD, BOAST, INVENT, EVIL, DISOBEDIENT, PARENTS, DEATH, 20241106

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Romans 1:28-32

28 And even as they did not like to retain God in their knowledge, God gave them over to a reprobate mind, to do those things which are not convenient;

29 Being filled with all unrighteousness, fornication, wickedness, covetousness, maliciousness; full of envy, murder, debate, deceit, malignity; whisperers,

30 Backbiters, haters of God, despiteful, proud, boasters, inventors of evil things, disobedient to parents,

31 Without understanding, covenant-breakers, without natural affection, implacable, unmerciful:

32 Who knowing the judgment of God, that they which commit such things are worthy of death, not only do the same, but have pleasure in them that do them. Amen!