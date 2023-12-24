Create New Account
Merry Christmas from the Marian Fathers of the Immaculate Conception!
High Hopes
Divine Mercy


Dec 24, 2023


Merry Christmas from the Marian Fathers! Our beloved Fr. Kaz Chwalek, MIC shares with us a special Christmas blessing as we come to celebrate the Solemnity of the birth of Our Lord, Jesus Christ.


Keywords
christjesuschristmasblessingbirthdivine mercyimmaculate conceptionmerry christmasour lordmarian fathersfr kaz chwalek

