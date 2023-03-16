BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

EPOCH TV | Congress Unites on Punishing the CCP for Organ Harvesting; COVID Origins to Be Declassified
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
2282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
3 views • 03/16/2023

EPOCH TV | Cross Roads with Joshua Philipp

Congress Unites on Punishing the CCP for Organ Harvesting; COVID Origin Info to Be Declassified

WATCH THE FULL LIVE:https://ept.ms/OrganHarvestingExposedYT

Republicans and Democrats have joined together to hold the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) accountable for organ harvesting. The CCP has been exposed for using prisoners of conscience and religious believers as living sources for its trade in human organs.

The #Chinese regime has been exposed for using prisoners of conscience and religious believers as living sources for its trade in human organs. And now, Republicans and Democrats have joined together to hold the Chinese regime accountable for organ harvesting.


Also, #JoshuaPhilipp talks about the declassification of the origin of COVID-19 intel.

 Meanwhile, U.S. agencies are past due to release details on the origins of COVID-19, after a bipartisan bill called for the information to be made public. This follows news that the FBI and Department of Energy have assessed that the most likely origin of the virus is a lab leak.

In this live Q&A with Crossroads host Joshua Philipp, we’ll discuss these stories and others, and answer questions from the audience.

Keywords
ccp organ harvestingcovid originsepoch tvjosh philippcross roads
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy