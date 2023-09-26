Osiris is Rising X

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The elites are all preparing for the arrival of their dark king. This video will give some background information about what this all means. I also provide a personal story heard no where else. The end of this world is upon us and the great battle between good and evil will ensure very soon. Are you ready? I encourage you to seek the Lord Jesus Christ because he is the only deity that loves mankind. All lesser deities just want to use and abuse mankind. This is a spoiler alert... Jesus wins! Join his side today. See more at my website MysteryBabylonExposed.com