Osiris is Rising X
Freed From Evil
221 views • 09/26/2023

The elites are all preparing for the arrival of their dark king. This video will give some background information about what this all means. I also provide a personal story heard no where else. The end of this world is upon us and the great battle between good and evil will ensure very soon. Are you ready? I encourage you to seek the Lord Jesus Christ because he is the only deity that loves mankind. All lesser deities just want to use and abuse mankind. This is a spoiler alert... Jesus wins! Join his side today. See more at my website MysteryBabylonExposed.com

Keywords
occultprophecyluciferianend timesrevelationwitchcraftelon muskasteroidhorusosirisapophisosiris rexosiris rising
