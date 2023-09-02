BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE POPE IS CALLING FOR AN END TO ALL OIL PRODUCTION IN THE WORLD
95 views • 09/02/2023

THE HEADLINE:

Pope Francis Calls on Nations to ‘End the Era of Fossil Fuel’

THE STORY:

ROME — Pope Francis has doubled down in his personal war on fossil fuels while condemning “extreme practices” such as fracking.

It is time world leaders to “listen to science and institute a rapid and equitable transition to end the era of fossil fuel,” the pontiff urges in his message for the Feast of Creation, to be celebrated on September 1.

It is “absurd to permit the continued exploration and expansion of fossil fuel infrastructures,” he insists. “Let us raise our voices to halt this injustice towards the poor and towards our children, who will bear the worst effects of climate change.”

“The unrestrained burning of fossil fuels and the destruction of forests are pushing temperatures higher and leading to massive droughts,” the pope declares, a product of “consumerist greed, fueled by selfish hearts.”

MY COMMENTARY:

Global Cooling Was A Lie

Global Warming is A Lie

Climate Change is A Lie

Multiple Genders is A Lie

Oil Being Toxic is A Lie

and...

The Pope is an ASSHOLE. He is lying to the world about Oil being bad. Stop oil and you STOP THE WORLD!

www.FreedomReport.ca

Keywords
global warmingvaticanpoperomedroughtromancatholicchurchconsumerist greed
