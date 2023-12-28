Chicken Parm Meatball Soup with Orzo
23 ingredients
Meat
Ground chicken 454 g •
production
Basil, dried 2 tsp •
Bay leaves 2 •
Garlic 2 cloves •
Kale 1 bunch •
Lemon, zest 1 tbsp •
Oregano, fresh 2 tbsp •
Oregano, fresh 3 sprigs •
Shallows 3 •
Tomatoes, whole 1 (796ml, 28 fl oz) can •
Chiller
Egg, large 1 •
Canned goods
Chicken stock 7 cups •
Tomato paste 1 tbsp •
Pasta and cereals
Orzo, dried 250 g •
Bread and spices
Demerara sugar 1 tbsp •
Fennel seeds 1 tsp •
Kosher salt 3/4 tsp •
Red pepper flakes 2 tsp •
Oils and vinegar
Olive oil 2 tbsp •
Bread and baked goods
Breadcrumbs 1 cup •
Dairy products
Parmigiano reggiano 1 cup •
Ricotta, full-fat 3/4 cup •
Beer, wine and alcohol
White wine 1/2 cup •
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.