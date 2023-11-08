NITROGEN 2000 The Dutch Farmers' Struggle

Nitrogen 2000 is a 45 minute documentary on the Dutch Farmer struggle of 2019-23.

70% of Holland is owned by small cattle farmers and since 2019, the Dutch government has been advocating a 50% forced buy out of their land. This amounts to a nationalization of a third of the territory of Holland. Will this plan play out? Will the farmers be able to resist this encroachment?



Watch and share the film to raise awareness of this important issue.



