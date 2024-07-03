Biden’s Family Admit Elite Replaced 'Real' Joe Biden Years Ago

Is Joe Biden just another compromised pedophile selected by the globalist elite to serve as a puppet president – or is there something even darker and more dangerous going on?

Biden’s debate performance last week was the stuff of nightmares for liberals, with prominent Democrats joined by leftist media outlets calling for Biden to exit the presidential race.

Now members of Biden’s own family are admitting that the real Joe Biden is not the man making decisions at the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office.

A series of damning videos featuring Biden glitching have raised serious questions about his health and whether he is being represented in public by actors and in videos by AI.

At this point we have to ask, is there anything real about Joseph R. Biden – or is the Biden presidency the biggest con job in history?

