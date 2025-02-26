Taking a Knee Is A Masonic Slave Satanic Degree Ritual

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Edifying others because mind control slaves & false teachers want to damn your eternal soul with Levin. The whole world is under the deception of mind control. Satanic deception mind control is of the Masonic hierarchy. 2 Timothy 3:5 having a form of godliness but denying the power thereof. Mirrored