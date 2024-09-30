BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
War Against Israel, Tribulation Timeline, Red Heifers, and the Rapture - Mondo Gonzales
7 months ago

God will make the world new, the way it was meant to be, but the road to restoration will not be easy. The End Times - and the seven year Great Tribulation - will not only destroy most of the world, but it will usher in an era of unprecedented persecution for those who place their faith in the Lord during the seven year tribulation period. Mondo Gonzales is a Bible teacher and author who has researched End Times prophecy extensively. He talks in-depth about the significance of the Feast of Trumpets, the prophecy of the red heifers, and whether Christians will be raptured to be with the Lord before or after the Tribulation. “We are living in a very unique time in history that's unprecedented,” he says. The end may be near, but the hope of Christ waits just around the corner.



TAKEAWAYS


Biblical prophecy points to the validity of God’s Word and the present hope of Christ’s future return


About 70 percent of Biblical prophecies have come to pass


The New Age strangely predicts that a group of people will someday “disappear,” perhaps alluding to the rapture of God’s church


Biblical prophecy gives us answers in our chaotic world and a framework for why things happen the way they do



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ

Sealed in Christ Apparel: https://sealedinchrist.com/tinagriffin

Alien Shirt: https://bit.ly/4gCiZMH

The Red Heifer Ritual book: https://bit.ly/3XOELFn

The Screwtape Letters Study Guide: https://amzn.to/3TFIBhK

Watchers Weekend Conference: https://bit.ly/3TMjE4q

Red Heifers and Temple Ceremony video: https://bit.ly/3zzxfVE

Red Heifers and Jewish Temple Connection: https://bit.ly/47FHy7g

Red Heifers and Oct 7 Massacre: https://bit.ly/47GGYWN

Red Heifers and Third Temple video: https://bit.ly/4gHVodm


🔗 CONNECT WITH THE PROPHECY WATCHERS

Website: https://prophecywatchers.com/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/prophecywatchers/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/prophecy_watchers/

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/prophecywatchers


🔗 CONNECT WITH THE WEEK IN BIBLE PROPHECY

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@theweekinbibleprophecy


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

PetClub 247 (use this link for discounts!): https://petclub247.com/tina

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/tina

Rescue 1 Global: https://rescue1global.org/counter-culture-mom-show/

Restore Patch (get 10% off with code TINA): https://restorepatch.com/pages/anxiety-patch-tina


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/


