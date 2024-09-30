War Against Israel, Tribulation Timeline, Red Heifers, and the Rapture - Mondo Gonzales

God will make the world new, the way it was meant to be, but the road to restoration will not be easy. The End Times - and the seven year Great Tribulation - will not only destroy most of the world, but it will usher in an era of unprecedented persecution for those who place their faith in the Lord during the seven year tribulation period. Mondo Gonzales is a Bible teacher and author who has researched End Times prophecy extensively. He talks in-depth about the significance of the Feast of Trumpets, the prophecy of the red heifers, and whether Christians will be raptured to be with the Lord before or after the Tribulation. “We are living in a very unique time in history that's unprecedented,” he says. The end may be near, but the hope of Christ waits just around the corner.











TAKEAWAYS





Biblical prophecy points to the validity of God’s Word and the present hope of Christ’s future return





About 70 percent of Biblical prophecies have come to pass





The New Age strangely predicts that a group of people will someday “disappear,” perhaps alluding to the rapture of God’s church





Biblical prophecy gives us answers in our chaotic world and a framework for why things happen the way they do









