© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club
April 5, 2024
Pastor Stan shares new information on a dream from Terry Bennett. In this dream Terry finds himself getting a glimpse of what is in store for our Nation, and although tough times are coming, the good news is it will be short lived.
00:00 - Intro
01:52 - Look down the Road
09:29 - Functional Disabilities
12:16 - No Longer 50 States
20:03 - Reached Crescendo
23:31 - Disabling Functions
25:19 - Shortages in Supply and Demand
26:38 - Our Sponsors
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry:
https://www.prophecyclub.com/support
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v4neijn-new-info-trouble-soon-but-short-lived-04052024.html