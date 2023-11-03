© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://honkfm.com/130/tennessee-ernie-frog-four-more-shots
Lyrics:
Some people say a man is made outta mud
A vaxxed man's made outta clots of blood
Clots of blood and canceress bones
A mind that's a-weak and a heart that will explode
You give 'em 4 more shots, what do you get?
Another deep clot and ya closer to death
St. Peter, don't you call me 'cause I can't go
I owe my soul to the pharmacist store
I was jabbed one mornin', I went and jumped in the line
I watched one collaspe and another one die
I rolled up my shelve and they gave me a poke
And the jew boss said, "Well, does it burn your soul"
You give em 4 more shots, what do you get?
Another deep clot and ya closer to death
St. Peter, don't you call me 'cause I can't go
I owe my soul to the pharmacist store
I was jabbed one mornin', it was drizzlin' rain
Complying and no trouble are my middle name
I was jabbed at the zoo by an ol' fatty nurse
And now I can't run with this heart exploding cruse
You give 'em 4 more shots, what do you get?
Another deep clot and ya closer to death
St. Peter, don't you call me 'cause I can't go
I owe my soul to the pharmacist store
If you see jabby comin', better step aside
A lotta men didn't, a lotta men died
Keep fist of iron, and pick this hill
Cause If the heart explosion don't get you
Then the alien clots will
You give em 4 more shots, what do you get?
Another deep clot and ya closer to death
St. Peter, don't you call me 'cause I can't go
I owe my soul to the pharmacist store