Tennessee Ernie Frog - Four More Shots
HonkFM
HonkFM
93 views • 11/03/2023

https://honkfm.com/130/tennessee-ernie-frog-four-more-shots

Lyrics:

Some people say a man is made outta mud

A vaxxed man's made outta clots of blood
Clots of blood and canceress bones
A mind that's a-weak and a heart that will explode

You give 'em 4 more shots, what do you get?
Another deep clot and ya closer to death
St. Peter, don't you call me 'cause I can't go
I owe my soul to the pharmacist store

I was jabbed one mornin', I went and jumped in the line
I watched one collaspe and another one die
I rolled up my shelve and they gave me a poke
And the jew boss said, "Well, does it burn your soul"

You give em 4 more shots, what do you get?
Another deep clot and ya closer to death
St. Peter, don't you call me 'cause I can't go
I owe my soul to the pharmacist store

I was jabbed one mornin', it was drizzlin' rain
Complying and no trouble are my middle name
I was jabbed at the zoo by an ol' fatty nurse
And now I can't run with this heart exploding cruse

You give 'em 4 more shots, what do you get?
Another deep clot and ya closer to death
St. Peter, don't you call me 'cause I can't go
I owe my soul to the pharmacist store

If you see jabby comin', better step aside
A lotta men didn't, a lotta men died
Keep fist of iron, and pick this hill
Cause If the heart explosion don't get you
Then the alien clots will

You give em 4 more shots, what do you get?
Another deep clot and ya closer to death
St. Peter, don't you call me 'cause I can't go
I owe my soul to the pharmacist store

Keywords
parodyvaccinemusichumorsongvaxvax jamzhonk fmmeme music
