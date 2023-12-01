Hunter Biden pulls a 'very smart move' on Republicans

Former White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney says Hunter Biden has pulled a "very smart move" on the Republicans as he prepares to testify amid investigations into his family. Mr Biden has submitted an attempt to have his testimony carried out in the public domain with his legal team's reasoning claiming a want to avoid a 'one-sided' press. "The private deposition would be performed in private by a professional lawyer, there's no time limits, there's no ordinary deposition done by professionals," Mr Mulvaney told Sky News host James Morrow. "The stuff that is done on camera at Congressional hearings is very much different - it is done by amateurs, the head of the Republicans and the House oversight committee. "Because of this, now you know why the Republicans are pushing back."







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates













Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html



