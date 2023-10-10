The Common Denominator Between Asian Brothels & The U.S. | Leigh Dundas, Ep 125









After dodging bombs and bullets on the dirt roads on her way to saving young girls from the brothels in East-Asia, Leigh Dundas turned her efforts to fighting for freedom in the United States because she saw the common denominator of communism that led to the horrific human tragedies she was fighting internationally taking form in her home country. The former Fortune 500 attorney turned human rights advocate and author of the book Just Stand Up: My Fight for Freedom from the Brothels of Asia to the Streets of America, joins Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, Presented by We The Patriots USA. Also discussing the need to fight to preserve the Second Amendment, as WTP USA has been doing in New Mexico and Connecticut.Show more





We The Patriots USA, does not endorse any political candidate. The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it! We The Patriots USA does not endorse or recommend any product or service advertised on this program. We The Patriots USA is not a healthcare provider and cannot provide medical advice or treatment.





Leigh Dundas’ Book, Just Stand Up: https://www.amazon.com/Just-Stand-Deluxe-color-insert/dp/1933408650/ref=sr_1_1?crid=345LKW3F2KP89&keywords=just+stand+up&qid=1696009110&sprefix=just+stand+up%2Caps%2C97&sr=8-1





Shot Dead Documentary: ShotDead.org





Watch us on Red Voice Media, now available on Roku, Amazon FireStick & Apple TV: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/shows/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/





For Case Updates from We The Patriots USA, Sign up for Breaking News emails: https://wethepatriotsusa.org/subscribe-to-our-email-list/





FREE Aluminum, Fluoride, HPV & MMR Vaccine Resource Guides! Subscribe to Teryn’s bi-weekly resource newsletter, with data, clean-living tips, recipes, stats from our latest episodes and more and receive your FREE Fluoride, MMR and HPV Vaccine Resource Guides. https://teryngregson.com/newsletter





Subscribe to listen to the podcast:

iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/faithful-freedom-with-teryn-gregson/id1598602749

Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/6dKsn0JqtNJfarUUVYuv5v?si=a810d53643fb4017

Rumble: https://rumble.com/WeThePatriotsUSA





Show less













Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID:5fe410f6800ea9e6