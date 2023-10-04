James O'Keefe: O’KEEFE UNDER SEIGE BY GANG LAWFARE

Dozens of Lawyers from ‘Protect Democracy’, Skadden Arps and other firms join in on frivolous lawsuit against O’Keefe personally over a PV report from 2020 quoting a whistleblower from the post office in Erie, PA over ‘Backdating ballots’





The word “Trump” is named 198 times in the complaint. O’Keefe is named 207 times.

PV as an org is named as a defendant, but last week PV decided to also sue O’Keefe and the organization is not paying legal bills for the lawsuit it is named in.





OMG obtained an outgoing email from the CFO of PV stating “Walling off funds to sue O’Keefe at the expense of PV… is an example of putting personal vindication ahead of best interests of the organization.” We also obtained an email from a remaining board member saying “Drop the suit” against James.





O’Keefe is being sued personally for journalism, sued by the organization who did the journalism he’s defending, and is being targeted by scores of “press freedom” lawyers and advocates trying to silence journalism.





