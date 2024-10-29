BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Youth and Housing Affordability with Dagma Koyi
Canada’s growing housing affordability crisis is regularly in the news. In this episode, we focus on one of the frequently overlooked areas of the housing affordability crisis: youth homelessness. We will discuss some of the impacts on youth, not just because of their own choices but also on youth who are aging out of the foster care system and those who are being kicked out of their homes for multiple reasons.


We’re excited to have Dagma Koyi with us today. She is a subject matter expert and the founder and executive director of the REST Centres, an organization that supports youth and young adults in the Peel Region. They offer essential services that help young people secure housing and guide them toward independent living.


In this episode, she will share not only the needs in this space but also some of the root causes of what is taking place. She will discuss the policies she advocates for to help leaders address youth homelessness from a root perspective, considering the broader housing affordability crisis.


Please join us!


