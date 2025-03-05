The Problems with Pellet Therapy & The Safety of Bioidentical Hormones

Are hormone pellets really the best solution for restoring your energy and vitality?

When it comes to balancing hormones, one size does not fit all. Join Dr. Hotze as he explains why pellet therapy often falls short, and why he prefers bioidentical hormones in forms that can be easily customized and adjusted. With hormone pellets, you’re locked into a specific dose for months, risking uncomfortable side effects if the dose is not exactly right for you. By contrast, an individualized regimen of creams, sublingual tablets, or oral capsules lets you fine-tune your dosage based on your symptoms, so you enjoy optimum energy, clear thinking, and an overall sense of wellbeing.

Learn how simple dietary changes, along with proper thyroid support and natural female and male hormone therapy, can radically transform your day-to-day life. Don’t settle for feeling “normal” for your age. Find out how to get back to the youthful vitality you deserve through a personalized approach to hormone balance.

