Royal Insider: Kate Middleton Was Sacrificed and Replaced With Body Double

- Visit https://thepeoplesvoice.tv/IPV6 to take back control of the Internet

The Princess of Wales Kate Middleton was murdered and replaced by a body double for public relations exercises, according to Princess Diana’s best friend and at least two palace aides familiar with the matter.





According to Christine Fitzgerald, Diana’s best friend during her final few years, the British public would not accept another Princess Diana situation, which would involve the Royal family getting away with murder for a second time in a matter of decades.





Instead, body doubles will be used to cover up the crime and keep the public in the dark about the elite’s Luciferian religion and their blood sacrifices for the beast.





But there is just one problem with the Royal’s diabolical plan. They have become arrogant and careless and they have left their fingerprints all over the crime scene.





Shared from and subscribe to:

The People's Voice

https://rumble.com/THEPEOPLESVOICE



