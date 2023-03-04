"The City is Practically Surrounded" - E. Prigozhin said to Zelensky

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"The city is practically surrounded," - E. Prigozhin turned to Zelensky
The founder of the Wagner PMC said that if professional Ukrainian troops used to fight in the city, now old people and children are sent to be slaughtered. At the same time, Prigozhin called on the President of Ukraine to withdraw troops from the city.