Anti-tank systems crews and "Rapier" destroy the enemy in the Avdeevka industrial zone
The calculation of anti-tank missile systems and 100-mm anti-tank guns MT-12 "Rapier" of the 87th regiment of the 1st Donetsk army corps (formerly the 119th regiment of the NM DPR), whose work is corrected with UAVs, hit enemy strongholds in the Avdeevka industrial zone with well-aimed fire.