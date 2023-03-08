Tom Renz | Justice for J6

The #J6 Committee and J6 itself was one giant fraud. Thanks to #McCarthy for following through, sort of, and to #Tucker doing some serious work, we are finally seeing how egregious J6 was. It's almost been fun watching the #democrats lose their collective minds over the #Truth coming out. #JusticeForJ6 #DOJ #PatriotAct #FBI #RenzRants

www.TomRenz.com

Learn How to Protect Your Wealth Against Inflation Today At:

www.BH-PM.com

Learn More About Attorney Thomas Renz Today At:

www.Renz-Law.com

Support Tom Renz Today By Buying Anything from www.MyPillow.com Using PROMO “Renz”

Learn More & Request Tickets to General Flynn and Clay Clark's ReAwaken America Tour Today by Clicking HERE: **https://www.thrivetimeshow.com/reawaken-america-tour/

**Jan. 20th & 21st - Tickets Now On Sale for Nashville, TN (8 AM start time)

**Scholarship Pricing Is Available to Make This Event Affordable for All

**You May Also Request Tickets by Texting: 918-851-0102





