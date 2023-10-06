BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Inverview with David Arthur Kendall, Detransitioner
Unscrew the News
Unscrew the News
12 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
13 views • 10/06/2023

David shares his life story of drugs, hormones, street life and a chance meeting in Coney Island with two transvestites that sparks the eventual breaking of the "cult" of the empty world that he has been living in.
Suicide. Molestation. A life doomed & littered with drugs, alcohol, prostitution... even murder. It was a correctional officer that reached David. 30+ years of darkness & death; David now lives in Light & Life.

One word: Redemption!

Even after David thought he was supposed to deny his very nature & his attractions, GOD Almighty showed him how he can be fulfilled & whole, even within the arms of a another man.

I am grateful that AlphabetMan allowed me to help share this heartbreaking story.

Keywords
healthdrugslifecultsexdavidstreetministrytransdetransitiondetranskendall
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy