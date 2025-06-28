UPDATE:

🚨🇦🇲CHURCH CRACKDOWN IN ARMENIA INTENSIFIES

A court in Yerevan has sentenced Archbishop Mikael Ajapahyan to two months in detention, his lawyer Ara Zograbyan said.

The defense plans to appeal this decision, calling it unjustified, he added.

Video Description:

A vocal critic of Pashinyan’s government, Archbishop Mikael Ajapahian has already been brought to court

The crackdown on the Armenian Church is accelerating.

Armenian Archbishop supporters camp overnight as he faces 'ORDERED' trial

Mikael Ajapahyan's lawyer: "Charges based on old interview – suddenly 'criminal' on orders."

More info on Vid part 1