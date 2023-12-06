BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
⚕️ The Complex Reality of Dialysis! 💉
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
187 followers
74 views • 12/06/2023

🎙 Dive into the challenging world of dialysis with insights from Professor Lynda Frassetto, Emeritus of Medicine in the Division of Nephrology at the University of California, San Francisco, in our enlightening podcast.

🔗 https://bit.ly/35EvLqg

👥 Many undergoing dialysis are older with decades of blood vessel damage from conditions like high blood pressure and diabetes.

💔 Unfortunately, the damage extends beyond the kidneys, affecting the heart and brain vessels.

⚕️ Dialysis keeps you alive, but it's not the optimal solution.

🎙 Join the conversation and learn more.

healthawarenessdialysisjourneykidneyhealthmedicalpodcastnephrologyinsights
