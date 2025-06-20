Little Park in Sakon Nahkon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This little Park in SakonNahkon by the lake is a very good place to run around because you can run on grass. I used to run around the road but then I said 'Why' as this is the only place I can run on grass. And it's a beautiful little park with hardly anyone in it even when I run around I usually run around by myself during the day just to catch some rays the other day I've got cooked which is good cuz I need the vitamin D