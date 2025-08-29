💥Israeli occupation forces have intensified their assaults on eastern Gaza City as they prepare to seize control of the area

BREAKING! Turkey breaks all economic ties with Israel...

...for the 10th time.

Is Turkey moving from symbolic protest against Israel to actual sanctions & preparation for long-term rivalry?

Ankara is now reportedly even building nationwide bomb shelters—something many in Iran criticized their own govt for neglecting when war broke out with Israel.

Turkey says it bars Israeli ships from its ports, restricting airspace

Turkey has decided to bar Israeli vessels from using its ports, forbid Turkish ships from using Israeli ports and impose restrictions on planes entering Turkish airspace, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said on Friday.

A source had also said that Turkish-flagged ships would be prohibited from calling at Israeli ports.

"We have totally cut our trade with Israel, we have closed off our ports to Israeli ships and we are not allowing Turkish vessels to go to Israel's ports," Fidan told an extraordinary parliamentary session on Israel's attacks on Gaza.

"We are not allowing container ships carrying weapons and ammunition to Israel to enter our ports, and airplanes to go into our airspace," he added, without giving details.