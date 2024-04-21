BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
25 years ago today. 4/20/1999 The Columbine school massacre taught me what a false flag event was. .. Mind you it was also Hitler's birthday. 4/20/1889.
Puretrauma357
Puretrauma357
1870 followers
04/21/2024

Psyops.

Please don't confuse what I'm saying. False flag does not mean people weren't hurt.  It simply means an event took place that we were lied to about. Typically for an agenda.

Do yourself a favor and watch this clip all the way until the end.  It's very hard to dispute.

