Lara Trump destroys CNN narrative on Trump audio | Rob Schmitt Tonight

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'TERRIFYING': Lara Trump rips the established CNN narrative surrounding the leaked Trump audio clip, and exposes another reason why Americans "don't trust" the nation's founding institutions.
Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates
Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html