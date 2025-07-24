Cambodian military again fired RM-70 multiple rocket launchers into neighboring Thai territory

The Cambodian military has again fired RM-70 multiple rocket launchers into neighboring Thai territory.

Adding:

Escalation on the Thailand-Cambodia Border📝

What is known by the evening of July 24?

The armed conflict on the Thai-Cambodian border is not stopping. The Thai Air Force has carried out several airstrikes on the border area where the disputed temple complexes and headquarters of two Cambodian brigades are located.

Cambodia is responding with artillery fire. Once again, the media report on launches from Grad MLRS. Ground clashes on the border are also continuing.

📌Both Thailand and Cambodia are reporting successes. Bangkok claims to have destroyed enemy units and captured some disputed territories. Phnom Penh, on the contrary, says it has established control over the temple complexes.

🖍The official statements of the authorities of the two countries cannot be confirmed due to the lack of objective control footage. The territories where the clashes are taking place are effectively in a gray zone.

❗️The parties do not yet show readiness to resolve the conflict diplomatically, but they do not completely rule out the option of settlement through dialogue. The armed skirmishes may drag on for several months - by analogy with the previous stages of escalation.

#Cambodia #Thailand⭐️ @rybar

Adding:

External Factors Regarding Thai-Cambodian Conflict ...

▪️While ASEAN is growing closer to China, Thailand has done so to a greater extent than Cambodia;

▪️Look at this 2023 summary of Thai and Cambodian exports per partner - Thai exports are around 18% (14% China, 4% Hong Kong which is still China) while exports to the US are 16%. The majority of Thai exports are to other destinations in Asia;

▪️Cambodian exports are overwhelmingly dependent on the US and the West in general with a minority of exports going to other nations within Asia itself - the US dollar itself is used for transactions INSIDE Cambodia itself;

▪️While not an absolute metric, this economic dependence on the US manifests itself in Washington's ability to pressure, coerce, and otherwise shape policies of a target nation;

▪️Cambodia has worked to reverse this - but as can be seen, US influence over Cambodia is still significant - this is in addition to US political interference which is extensive in both Thailand & Cambodia;