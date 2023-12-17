Create New Account
†π. Νικόλαος Μανώλης, Τα δικαιώματα του Θεού [ΒΙΝΤΕΟ 2019]
Published 2 months ago

“Δίδαξον ἡμᾶς, ὁ Θεός τήν δικαιοσύνην σου, τάς ἐντολάς σου, καί τά δικαιώματά σου.” (Μυστική Εὐχή Γ΄ τοῦ Ἐξαψάλμου) Τήν Κυριακή Θ΄ Λουκᾶ, 17 Νοεμβρίου 2019, στίς 10:30 π.μ., ὁ π. Νικόλαος Μανώλης μίλησε μέ θέμα: «Τά δικαιώματα τοῦ Θεοῦ» Ἡ ὁμιλία πραγματοποιήθηκε στήν αἴθουσα «Ὀρθοδοξία» τοῦ «Ὀρθοδόξου Χριστιανικοῦ Συλλόγου Ἅγιος Ἰωσήφ ὁ Ἠσυχαστής».

godchristreligiongreeceorthodoxy

