Dumitru Duduman’s Testimony 04/08/2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is the powerful testimony of a Romanian Pastor called Dumitru Duduman. He has been through many tortures and survived the electric chair not only once, but twice! God gave him a warning for America, and today Pastor Stan reminds of everything Dumitru had to go through to get this important warning to our Nation.
Visit us online at:
To get Financial Advice visit:
Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:
https://www.josephskitchen.com/
EMP Shields:
Promo Code: Prophecy
Thank you for supporting our Ministry: