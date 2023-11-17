© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Making way through a mine field.
Massive explosion near Donetsk: "Kamikaze" MT-LB used to break through Ukrainian defenses.
The explosive-filled MT-LB was sent towards Ukrainian Armed Forces positions, but detonated on a mine along the way, still partially clearing a path through the mine field.