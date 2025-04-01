Garfield Trivia Game (1989, PC)

Garfield Trivia Game is a quiz game developed by Educational Information Systems and published by Developmental Learning Materials. It was probably only released in North America.the game also came out for Apple II.

Garfield Trivia Game is a quiz/trivia featuring question around the comic character Garfield. One or two players can participate. Before you start, you select four categories. Players will then take turns, and every turn the game randomly selects one of the categories or the "mystery box". You either get a question from the category (you can also pass) or decide to take the offered mystery box or pass. The mystery box will have a random effect, either positive or negative, like losing a turn or getting your points double next time you get a question right. If you get asked a question, a timer will go down. If you do not answer in time, you get no points. If you answer incorrectly, you loose 50 points, while a correct answer will give you up to 150 points, depending how fast you answered.

The game come with 150 questions and six categories. There is also an editor to add new questions and categories.