⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (March 28, 2023) ❗Text only

No official video today in English. Here is the English Text for today.

⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(28 March 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

◽️In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by aviation and artillery of the Zapad Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the AFU units near Molchanovo, Sinkovka and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).





💥Up to 65 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, and 3 motor vehicles have been eliminated.





◽️In Krasny Liman direction, the attacks, launched by Ground-Assault and Army aviation, as well as artillery and active actions by the units of the Tsentr Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the enemy manpower and hardware near Nevskoye and Chervonaya Dibrova (Lugansk People's Republic).





💥Up to 125 Ukrainian servicemen, 4 armoured fighting vehicles, 3 pickup trucks and 1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer have been destroyed.





◽️In Donetsk direction, the attacks, launched by artillery, as well as the active actions of the units of the Yug Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of up to 240 Ukrainian servicemen and mercenaries, 3 infantry fighting vehicles, 3 armoured personnel carriers, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 4 motor vehicles and 1 D-30 howitzer.





◽️In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, the aviation and artillery operations of the Vostok Group of Forces have resulted in the neutralisation of the AFU units near Novomikhaylovka and Ugledar (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥The enemy losses were up to 20 Ukrainian servicemen and 3 motor vehicles.





◽️In Kherson direction, the enemy losses were up to 18 Ukrainian servicemen and 5 motor vehicles.





💥Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 96 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 114 areas.





💥1 guidance radar of Ukrainian S-300 air defence missile system has been destroyed near Davydov Brod (Kherson region).





◽️Air defence facilities have intercepted 18 rocket-propelled projectile, launched by HIMARS MLRS, and one GLSDB guided missile.





💥In addition, 12 unmanned aerial vehicles have been destroyed near Pologi (Zaporozhye region), Golikovo, Rubezhnoye, Svatovo (Lugansk People's Republic), Soledar, Volnovakha, Vladimirovka (Donetsk People's Republic) and Velikiy Vyselok (Kharkov region).





📊In total, 404 airplanes and 226 helicopters, 3,612 unmanned aerial vehicles, 414 air defence missile systems, 8,433 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,074 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,449 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 9,161 units of special military hardware have been destroyed during the special military operation.