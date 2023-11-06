Wo With Bo (Part 6) | Are We Witnessing the Fulfillment of Ezekiel 38? | Did the Bible Prophecy Israel Being Attacked By Iran (Biblical Persia), Ethiopia (Biblical Ethiopia), Libya (Biblical Libya) & Turkey (Biblical Gomer)? + Is the U.S. Dollar Out of Gas?

SIGNS #1 - Ezekiel 38: 5-6 | Did the Bible Prophecy Israel Being Attacked Specifically By Iran (Biblical Persia), Ethiopia (Biblical Ethiopia), Libya (Biblical Libya) & Turkey (Biblical Gomer)?

SIGN #2 - Matthew 24 (Events That Must Take Place Before the Return of Christ)

SIGN #3 - Luke 17: 28-30 (As In the Days of Lot Before the Return of Christ)

SIGN #6 - Genesis Chapter 6: 5-6 (The Earth Was Filled With Hamas Before the Flow

SIGN #7 - Matthew 24:37 (As In the Days of Noah Before the Return of Christ)

SIGN #8 - Amos 1:7 (But I will send a fire on the wall of Gaza, which shall devour the palaces thereof)

SIGN #9 - Zephaniah 2:4 (For Gaza shall be forsaken, and Ashkelon a desolation: they shall drive out Ashdod at the noon day, and Ekron shall be rooted up.)

SIGN #10 - Isaiah 17:1 (Destruction of Damascus)

SIGN #11 - Daniel 7:25 (Changing Times & Laws)

SIGN #12 - Revelation 6:5-6 (Hyper-Inflation / Fiat Currency Being Destroyed)

SIGN #13 - Revelation 13: 16-18 (The Mark of the Beast)

SIGN #14 - Revelation 9:11 & Revelation 2:13 (Satan Lives In Geneva)

SIGN #15 - Revelation 13:2 (The Guardian of Nations Statue)

SIGN #16: 1st Timothy 4 (In the Latter Times People Shall Depart from Their Faith, Ban the Eating of Meat)

SIGN #17 - Daniel 7 (The Emergence of the Anti-Christ Prophet)

SIGN #18 - Genesis 6: 4-6 (Nephilim In the Days of Noah, Upgrading Humans Into Gods)

SIGN #19 - Revelation 11: 1-2 (Rebuilding the Third Temple & Building a High-Speed Train to Build Pilgrims to the Third Temple)

SIGN #20 - Luke 21:20-24 (Jerusalem Surrounded by Armies)

SIGN #21 - Numbers 19: 1-22 (The Red Heifers Are Now Here)

SIGN #22 - 1st Thessalonians Chapter 5 (The Calls for Peace & Safety Are Happening Now At the United Nations)

SIGN #23 - Revelation 13:13 (He Shall Do Great Wonders & Maketh Fire Come Down from Heaven)

SIGN #24 - Revelation 16:12-14 (When the Euphrates River Dries Up, the False Prophet Will Show Up & China & Russia Will Team Up + Yuval Noah Harari Now Wants to Rewrite the Bible Using Artificial Intelligence