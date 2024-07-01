Heavy clashes reported between Syrians and the Turkish army north of Syria.

More on Turkey, today:

Following an emergency landing in Antalya, Turkey on Sunday, an Israeli El AI flight was denied refueling. Turkish personnel at Antalya Airport refused to refuel airplane LY5102 before it took off for "Israel", Israeli media reported.

"Local workers refused to refuel the company's plane, even though it was a medical case," the report stated, adding that the jet flew to Rhodes, Greece, where "it will refuel before taking off to Israel," according to the airline.

Israeli media reported that Turkish authorities informed the Foreign Ministry that the plane would be permitted to refuel, but this did not happen. Because the jet was wasting gasoline on the runway to keep air conditioning and other systems operational, it decided to take off for Rhodes to refuel there.





