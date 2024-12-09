BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

There Is No Defense For What They Do
UndergroundUSA
UndergroundUSA
38 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
268 views • 6 months ago

In a world where we have been duped into believing that everyone’s individual truth must be accepted and embraced, even at the expense of facts and reality, I suppose the statement “there is no defense for what they do,” could apply to many people, entities, and organizations. But as the virtue-signaling globalist Left in the United States continues to turn a blind eye to the lethal dangers streaming by the tens of thousands over our open borders each month, it’s time to over-state the blatantly obvious.

There is no defense, no rationale, no excuse for the US federal government–as well as the many state, county, and local governments–to do absolutely nothing to thwart and, in fact, facilitate, in many cases, the entry into our Republic of criminal gangs from Venezuela, El Salvador, and Mexico. With every passing day, they embed themselves into our country like roaches in a tenement building.

This is not about extending a benevolent hand to Third World downtrodden in an effort to help them live better. This is about well-financed and organized criminal gangs–aided by foe governments to the United States–strategically rooting themselves in our country to occupy and profiteer from their chosen trades: Drug and human trafficking through the use of obscene and horrific uses of violence.

ORIGINAL CONTENT:

https://www.undergroundusa.com/p/there-is-no-defense-for-what-they

Keywords
trumpnewsdemocratspoliticselectionconstitutioncrimemurderdeep stateimmigrationpodcasttruthusamediagopmagawokedisinformationdrug cartelsms13bureaucracydrug traffickingtren de araguagang crimehuman trafficking border
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy