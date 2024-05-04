© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Russian unit of the 272nd Motorized Rifle Regiment announced full control of Kotlyarovka #kotlyarivka in Kupyansk direction, Kharkov. Active operations by Assault units of the 47th tank division of the 1st Tank Army of the Russian Army, succeeded in neutralizing Ukrainian forces and gaining a foothold in the settlement.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/