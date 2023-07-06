ALOT IS HAPPENING

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
We live in such an immediate gratification society, we all too often forget, things do not move at our pace, however progress is still being made. Lets dive in....cmon
BRIGHTEON: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergamesa
RUMBLE: https://www.rumble.com/c/sergamesa
BITCHUTE: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/sergamesa
PODCASTS:
SUBSTACK: https://sergamesa.substack.com
SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/show/6RMBiT18Uutm8x25RjmqVH
APPLE: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/maken-sense/id1645219652
BRIGHTEON STORE: https://bit.ly/3rQRrLk