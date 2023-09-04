BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
#752 // KINGDOM FINANCE & TAKING TERRITORY - LIVE
34 views • 09/04/2023

 - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Original Air Date: 13.AUG.2023

8:00PM EST

#752 // KINGDOM FINANCE & TAKING TERRITORY - LIVE

In the annals of history, both sacred and secular, tales of ethical tempests stand as prominent pillars of boiling smoke. Such conflicts challenge a generation every few millennia to introspect and to act courageously as David once did. The complexities and underlying spiritual warfare in the world of finance are setting our world to boil - more so than any false 'sky is falling' illusion spun by the geopolitical global warming crowd. Through the lens of fidelity to holy values, we are instructed to remain on the paths of the righteous man, while navigating modern financial labyrinths and pitfalls of the unfaithful who exhibit questionable integrity. And, as Proverbs 11:3 attests, "The integrity of the upright guides them, but the unfaithful are destroyed by their duplicity."

It's become clear that the wicked seek to centralize and amass their power, and the imperative of ethical conduct can be likened to a clarion call for modern-day believers to prepare for Christ's 'Promised Land' by maintaining Holy ethics while drawing ever closer to God. Such preparation, while daunting, is guided by eternal wisdom captured in the Biblical Proverbs, particularly the eleventh chapter. Its verses not only celebrate the virtue of integrity but caution against the treacheries of dishonest gain.

"The righteousness of the blameless makes their paths straight, but the wicked are brought down by their own wickedness. The righteousness of the upright delivers them, but the unfaithful are trapped by evil desires," warns Proverbs 11:5-6.


