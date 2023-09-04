- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -Original Air Date: 13.AUG.2023

8:00PM EST

#752 // KINGDOM FINANCE & TAKING TERRITORY - LIVE

In the annals of history, both sacred and secular, tales of ethical tempests stand as prominent pillars of boiling smoke. Such conflicts challenge a generation every few millennia to introspect and to act courageously as David once did. The complexities and underlying spiritual warfare in the world of finance are setting our world to boil - more so than any false 'sky is falling' illusion spun by the geopolitical global warming crowd. Through the lens of fidelity to holy values, we are instructed to remain on the paths of the righteous man, while navigating modern financial labyrinths and pitfalls of the unfaithful who exhibit questionable integrity. And, as Proverbs 11:3 attests, "The integrity of the upright guides them, but the unfaithful are destroyed by their duplicity."

It's become clear that the wicked seek to centralize and amass their power, and the imperative of ethical conduct can be likened to a clarion call for modern-day believers to prepare for Christ's 'Promised Land' by maintaining Holy ethics while drawing ever closer to God. Such preparation, while daunting, is guided by eternal wisdom captured in the Biblical Proverbs, particularly the eleventh chapter. Its verses not only celebrate the virtue of integrity but caution against the treacheries of dishonest gain.

"The righteousness of the blameless makes their paths straight, but the wicked are brought down by their own wickedness. The righteousness of the upright delivers them, but the unfaithful are trapped by evil desires," warns Proverbs 11:5-6.





#QBits

PODCAST





WATCH LIVE

https://rumble.com/v378q7i-752-kingdom-finance-and-taking-territory-live.html?mref=2lydb&mc=d2ucq





WEBSITE

https://www.gooddog-usa.com





TRUTH SOCIAL

https://truthsocial.com/@GoodDog_USA





TELEGRAM

https://t.me/GoodDog_USA









PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO MY NEW YOUTUBE CHANNEL

[we need 1,000 subscribers to begin to Livestream]

https://www.youtube.com/@GoodDog-USA

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

* PLEASE SUPPORT OUR CHANNEL, THANK YOU *





DONORBOX or SNAIL MAIL

https://www.gooddog-usa.com/support





GET YOUR GOLD & SILVER AT MONEY METALS EXCHANGE

http://shrsl.com/3tsy8





NO MORE $$$ TO GLOBALIST BIG BOX STORES!

SHOP MADE IN AMERICA, DIRECT!

https://patriotswitch.com/gooddog





DE-GOOGLED PHONE PROGRAM

https://www.gooddog-usa.com/degoogle-program





DR. ZELENKO'S Z-STACK TO BOOST YOUR IMMUNE SYSTEM

https://zstacklife.com/gooddog

( ZSTACK COUPON CODE FOR 10% OFF : GOODDOGUSA )





STEP ON SOCKS - STEP ON Biden, Obama, Pelosi, Clinton, Fauci and Gates!

https://www.steponsocks.com/gooddog

( 3 pair for $17.76! )





+ + + + + + + + + +

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE TO OUR NEW SUBSTACK CHANNEL

[we've begun posting research-news now!]

Go here:

gooddogusa.substack.com (https://www.gooddogusa.substack.com/)





= = = = = = = = = =

- - - - - - - - - - - - -

JOIN OUR COMMUNITY ON ELEMENT

https://www.gooddog-usa.com/discord





PSALM PROJECT

WEBSITE ~ https://www.gooddog-usa.com/psalm-form

ON RUMBLE ~ https://rumble.com/c/PsalmsAndSuchWithGoodDog





FIND GOODDOG ON THESE PLATFORMS

RUMBLE ~ https://www.rumble.com/QBits

CLOUTHUB ~ https://www.clouthub.com/gooddogmedia

PERISCOPE ~ https://www.periscope.tv/GoodDog_3384

YOUTUBE ~ https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCy8sqEimAZFMVt95S9ej3_Q

TWITCH ~ https://www.twitch.tv/gooddog_555

BRIGHTEON ~ https://www.brighteon.com/channel/gooddog3384

BITCHUTE ~ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gooddog_3384/



