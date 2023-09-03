Died Suddenly.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This a sad copulation of stories about vaccine injuries, or deaths that the mainstream media refuses to report upon. This is also about money, because the mainstream media, ABC, CBS, NBC, MSNBC, CNN, Bloomberg, and FOX, all take advertising money from Big Pharma. This article does not go into that, not one word, but it should be known as you watch this video. It is the story of human beings who should be alive, healthy, and vibrant today.