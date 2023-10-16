The General 1926 Movie

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This movie is in the public domain (free to download by anyone). What people have been doing is arranging music (classical and otherwise) and slap a copyright on the musical arrangement. I added hymns to this silent movie; which has no sound whatsoever. It could have been better by matching the song (s) to the scene; a time-consuming endeavor.