Fed Chair Powell Gets Pranked by Fake Zelensky, Makes Shocking Admissions

A Fed spokesperson responded to Powell’s conversation with the Russian pranksters.

“Chair Powell participated in a conversation in January with someone who misrepresented himself as the Ukrainian president,” a Fed spokesperson said Thursday.

“It was a friendly conversation and took place in a context of our standing in support of the Ukrainian people in this challenging time. No sensitive or confidential information was discussed.”

As ZeroHedge noted, Powell didn’t even speak this candidly during a recent Congressional testimony.

Powell also said a recession is likely.

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/fed-chair-powell-gets-pranked-by-fake-zelensky-makes-shocking-admissions-video/