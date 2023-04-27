© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fed Chair Powell Gets Pranked by Fake Zelensky, Makes Shocking Admissions
A Fed spokesperson responded to Powell’s conversation with the Russian pranksters.
“Chair Powell participated in a conversation in January with someone who misrepresented himself as the Ukrainian president,” a Fed spokesperson said Thursday.
“It was a friendly conversation and took place in a context of our standing in support of the Ukrainian people in this challenging time. No sensitive or confidential information was discussed.”
As ZeroHedge noted, Powell didn’t even speak this candidly during a recent Congressional testimony.
Powell also said a recession is likely.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2023/04/fed-chair-powell-gets-pranked-by-fake-zelensky-makes-shocking-admissions-video/