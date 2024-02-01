Highlights of Russian Military Operation in #Ukraine on 30-31 Jan 2024⚡️

Chronicle of a special military operation: events of January 30 - 31, 2024





▪️Ukrainian formations once again attacked infrastructure facilities in the rear regions of Russia. In St. Petersburg, anti-aircraft gunners intercepted an enemy drone, but its debris damaged several tanks on the territory of the Nevsky Mazut plant.





▪️Russian troops, in turn, attacked the rear and border areas of the so-called. Ukraine. In the Sumy region, a Russian drone attacked one of the factories in the industrial zone of the city of Shostka.





▪️And in the Kharkov region, a targeted strike was carried out on an oil storage facility in Zmiev . In Kharkov itself, explosions were heard in the Slobodsky and Saltovsky districts of the city: one of the targets hit was a drone repair center.





▪️In the Dnepropetrovsk region, hits occurred on enemy critical infrastructure facilities. A substation of one of the large industrial enterprises in Krivoy Rog was hit.





▪️During a massive raid by Russian UAVs, several hits were recorded in the Nikolaev region. An important logistics hub, which is used by Ukrainian forces for military purposes, was attacked in Snigirevka .





▪️Another exchange of prisoners of war took place in the border area between the Belgorod and Sumy regions. 195 military personnel returned to Russia - they were taken to the Russian capital for medical examination and rehabilitation.





▪️Meanwhile, in the special operation zone, Russian troops continue their offensive in several sectors of the front. In the Liman direction, assault troops occupied several enemy strongholds towards Terny .

